Abduction: Security Agents Have Not Done Enough On Abuja-Kaduna Road, Says NLC

By Adejumo Enock

The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC has faulted the activities of Nigerian security agents in curbing the continued killings and kidnappings along Abuja-Kaduna express way.

In a statement issued by the Nigerian Labour Congress President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in Abuja, titled, “Halt Highway Massacre” on Monday, he demanded that security personnel stand and face insecurity issues noting that if nothing is done urgently to address the situation, Nigeria will degenerating into anarchy.

According to the statement, “We at the Nigeria Labour Congress would wish to condemn the senseless slaughter of no fewer than 15 commuters on Sunday (15/11/20) at Gidan Busa, close upon Rijana at the Kaduna end of the Abuja – Kaduna express way.

“Scores were reportedly wounded and scores more herded into the bush as over twenty vehicles were said to have been stopped and attacked.

“The lucky ones that escaped live with the scars or trauma of the attack, waiting for another day.

“The Gidan Busa attack is not only one too many a on that road, especially, at the Kaduna end of the road in recent times, it is arguably the most horrific and represents the height of impunity and lawlessness.

“There is no disputing the fact that all roads and all lives are important, but there is similarly no disputing the fact that the Kaduna – Abuja express way is among the first two busiest roads in the country by virtue of which it is a priority road deserving of all the monitoring it can get, especially given the spate of blood-curdling attacks.

“We are afraid to state that our security agents have not done enough to contain the surge of violence on that road.

“In the past couple of weeks alone we have recorded multiple attacks in and around the same spot qualifying it to be designated a dark spot.

“We also need more intelligence as reaction almost always comes after damage has been done”.