Abductors Release Brother of Bauchi Governor

Recall that Adamu Mohammed who is the brother to the Governor of Bauchi State was abducted on March 25 by unknown gunmen.

Adamu was kidnapped at a local shop by the unidentified men who struck without obstruction.

Chief of Staff to the Bauchi governor, Ladan Salihu has confirmed that Adamu Mohammed has regained his freedom. This, he revealed via Facebook by sharing a video of Adamu’s reunion with his family Yesterday evening.

“Thanks be to God. The Representative of Bauchi, elder brother to Governor Bala Mohammed released by kidnappers… moments ago in Bauchi. Hausa: May Allah save us from Adamu This Mohammed from hannon those who have been kidnapped by him. Alhamdulillah”, he wrote.