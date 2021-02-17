Abdulrasheed Bawa Has No Corruption Record, Says EFCC [SEE FULL STATEMENT]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it never detained or arrested the chairman-designate of the commission, Abdulrashid Bawa, over corruption allegations.

TheBreakingTimes recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari sent 40-year-old Bawa’s name to the Senate for approval as the new EFCC boss.

However, his appointment raised a speck of dust as he was alleged to have diverted 224 forfeited trucks, resulting in his arrest and purported removal as Port Harcourt zonal head of the body by the Ibrahim Magu.

But a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Tuesday, described the media report as illogical.

Bawa currently heads the Lagos zonal office of the commission.

…alleging that Mr. Adulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman-designate of the Commission, was arrested and detained by the Agency under former Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, over illegal sale of 244 forfeited trucks to proxies in Port Harcourt. — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 17, 2021

The Commission wishes to state categorically that, Mr Bawa was never arrested or detained over sale of any assets. — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 17, 2021

For the avoidance of doubt, disposal of finally forfeited trucks in the Port Harcourt Zonal Office through public auction, was conducted after the exit of Bawa as Zonal Head. It is therefore illogical for him to have been indicted over an auction that was not superintended by him — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 17, 2021