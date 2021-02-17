Abdulrasheed Bawa Has No Corruption Record, Says EFCC [SEE FULL STATEMENT]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it never detained or arrested the chairman-designate of the commission, Abdulrashid Bawa, over corruption allegations.
TheBreakingTimes recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari sent 40-year-old Bawa’s name to the Senate for approval as the new EFCC boss.
However, his appointment raised a speck of dust as he was alleged to have diverted 224 forfeited trucks, resulting in his arrest and purported removal as Port Harcourt zonal head of the body by the Ibrahim Magu.
But a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Tuesday, described the media report as illogical.
Bawa currently heads the Lagos zonal office of the commission.
Read the full statement: