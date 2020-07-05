Abeokuta Submerges As Ogun River Overflows

Some parts of Abeokuta the capital of Ogun State have flooded due to heavy downpour which made the Ogun River to overflow its bank, a situation which is creating problems for residents and motorists.

It was also revealed that the heavy downpour which occurred on Saturday had destroyed properties and houses at the back of Ogun River.

Among the properties destroyed were personal belongings of some people which were washed away by the flood and also the destruction of building in other areas.

Some of the affected areas included Kuto, Isale-Igbein, Lanfewa, Amolaso, Ijeun-Titun, Ago-Ijesa, Abiola way, Isale Abetu, Sokori, Igbore, Oke Mosan and Isale Ake area, all in Abeokuta South and North Local Government Areas of the state.

At the end of the downpour, residents were observed counting their losses and many of them pleaded with the state government to come to their rescue.

The popular Ogun River was filled to the brim while vehicles on the roads were trapped in the flood.

Meanwhile, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesman of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) disclosed that their operatives had been deployed to control traffic at the affected points.

Akinbiyi explained that the command had already issued traffic alert informing motorists about the state of the roads and where they should ply.

“Those going through inward and outward should not pass through Leme axis because of the flooding. They should go through Kuto so that they can navigate their route down to Idi Aba and other areas.

“Our men are at the Governor’s office axis, Iyana mortuary, Sapon, Ibara under bridge and Brewery area, to ensure the roads are free of crashes,” he said.