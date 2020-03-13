0 comments

Abia dismisses arrest of Speaker Orji and his father, Theodore Orji reports

by on March 13, 2020
 

The Abia State government has describe as ‘absolutely false’ rumours making the rounds that the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, and his father, ex-Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore A. Orji, have been arrested.

This was contained in a Facebook post by Chief Press Secretary to the speaker, Jude Chijioke Ndukwe, on Friday.

Ndukwu wrote: “The rumour that the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, and his father, former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore A. Orji, have been arrested is ABSOLUTELY FALSE. Kindly ignore the rumour mongers. Thank you.”

READ  More Troubles For Rohr As Iwobi Picks Up Hamstring Injury
Nation, News

AbiaOrji

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 