Abia dismisses arrest of Speaker Orji and his father, Theodore Orji reports

The Abia State government has describe as ‘absolutely false’ rumours making the rounds that the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, and his father, ex-Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore A. Orji, have been arrested.

This was contained in a Facebook post by Chief Press Secretary to the speaker, Jude Chijioke Ndukwe, on Friday.

Ndukwu wrote: “The rumour that the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, and his father, former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore A. Orji, have been arrested is ABSOLUTELY FALSE. Kindly ignore the rumour mongers. Thank you.”