Abia Imposes Curfew Over Over Incessant Attacks by ‘Unknown Gunmen’

Okezie Ikpeazu, the Governor of Abia State has imposed a 10pm to 6am daily curfew on Aba and Umuahia metropolis starting from Monday, April 5 till further notice.

John Kalu, the state’s Commissioner of information on Monday said security agencies in the state had been directed to enforce compliance with the governor’s directive to improve security in the state.

However, workers on essential services are exempted but will be required to show their identification cards to security agents.

The statement read, “We urge traditional rulers, men of the State Homeland Security Team and Community Vigilante Services in the state to monitor movement of persons within their respective domains and take necessary measures to protect the people and their property.

“All law-abiding citizens are advised to go about their normal duties, outside the curfew period, without fear of molestation as the security architecture of the state is robust enough to guarantee their safety.”