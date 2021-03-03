Abia NUT Suspends 6-Week-Old Strike

The Abia state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has suspended its strike action in the state.

The development was contained in a statement by the NUT’s state chairman, Comrade Kizito A. Kalu, and the state Secretary Mrs. Nnenna Okonkwo.

According to them, “The decision was reached following the intervention and much important discussions by the NUT, National leadership over problems faced by Abia Teachers with Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu.

“It was agreed that the state government will now consider the salaries of teachers top priority, saying further that the state government also said to liquidate every outstanding arrears of salaries owed to both Senior and Junior Secondary School teachers in the state before end of the year.

“The government has said it will pay the basic school teachers the N10,000 that was added on salaries of all workers in the state”, the statement read partly.

Promotion implementation, leave grants, and others will also be addressed upon availability of the whole document.

The state Government ordered that the check-off dues and Teachers’ Retirement Contributions should be paid along teachers’ salary.

“On that note, following understanding reached with the NUT, we have been directed to inform you that the ongoing strike action is hereby suspended. Teachers can now go back to classes from Wednesday 3rd March 2021.