ABIA | Only Student in Custody of Bandits Released

The Government of Abia State has revealed that the only student of Abia State University, ABSU, Uturu, still left in the custody of a criminal gang which abducted him and other students has been released.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu made this known via a tweet.

The Governor extended his thanks to the security agents and management of ABSU for the release of the abducted student. He further expressed joy at the development and vowed that he will surely take justice to those involved in the kidnap and will not share the State with criminal elements.

His tweet reads:

“It is with exceedingly great joy and a very pleasant sense of relief that I announce that the only kidnapped ABSU student who was still in custody of the hoodlums that abducted some people few days ago along the Okigwe-Uturu Road has been freed. I spoke with her and …her mother minutes ago and want to thank God, our security agents and the management of ABSU for a job well done leading to this good news.

“Our administration has since taken measures to strengthen security around the area where the incident happened and even beyond it ensure security of lives and property which remains my number one assignment as Governor and it is one duty I will never take lightly. We will surely take justice to those who abducted our student as we will not cohabit this state with criminals.

“To God be the glory!”