Abia: PDP Wins 17 Local Govt Chairmanship Seats

By Onwuka Gerald

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday won all the 17 local government chairmanship seats in Abia state.

The revelation was made by the Chairman of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), Mkpa Mkpa who announced the results of the polls on Sunday in Umuahia.

According to him, “The Labour Party (LP) won six councillorship seats in Ikwuano local government but other seats in the other 16 local government areas were won by the PDP.

Mkpa said PDP’s Clinton Ebere won 26,321 votes to emerge winner in Aba south. Again, PDP’s candidate, Prince Ikonne polled 29,851 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who ganered 3,492 votes in Aba north.

In a similar vein, “PDP’s Nnata Chinasaokwu emerged victorious by polling 28,800 votes in Ugwunagbo LGA to defeat the APC candidate who got just 13 votes,” Mkpa said.

Meanwhile, “In Ukwa east LGA, Nwagbara Chuks of the PDP became victorious with 6,235 votes, at expense of APC candidate who polled 135 votes, PDP’s Kanu Levi amassee 9,630 votes in Ukwa west LGA to defeat APC candidate, who scored 804 votes.

Ochulor Chinwendu of the PDP won In Isiala Ngwa north LGA, with 18,323 votes against the APC candidate who scored 210 votes.

Meanwhile, Anyatonwu Ikechi of the PDP won unopposed with 17,465 votes in Isiala Ngwa south LGA.

In Arochukwu LGA, PDP’s Dan Kalu won unopposed with 15,620 votes, while in Bende LGA, Onwuchekwa Emmanuel of the PDP, scored 33,561 votes to defeat the candidate of the APC who polled 2,320 votes.

“In Isiukwuato LGA, PDP’s Agbaeze Chimaobi scored 15,630 votes to defeat the APC candidate who got 1,200 votes.

Ukaiwe Okoroafor of the PDP scored 28,671 votes to defeat the APC candidate who scored 3,520 votes in Ohafia LGA. Similarly, in Ikwuano LGA, Mpamaugo Stephen of the PDP emerged winner with 8,720 votes against the APC candidate, who polled just 110 votes.”