Abia State Government Bans Revenue Collection Along Major Roads

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has banned the collection of revenue along major roads so as to check the activities of touts in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka on Saturday.

The Governor stated that revenue collection is no longer how it used to be as touts has hijacked the exercise.

Ikpeazu stated that the state has recorded an increase in the activities of touts due to the culture of revenue collection along major roads.

According to the statement, “Henceforth, it has become illegal for any revenue agent to waylay or harass motorists or other road users along major roads in the state”.

“The police and other law enforcement agencies have been told to enforce this directive, anybody found culpable will face the law”.

Furthermore, the Governor has directed the Chairman of Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, Mr Christian Kamalu, to immediately rid the Osisioma Flyover of touts to restore decency in the area