Abia State Mourns Demise Of Commissioner For Environment, Dr. Samuel Ogunji

Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor of Abia State on Sunday expressed sadness at the announcement of Commissioner For Environment, Dr. Samuel Ogunji’s death.

Ogunji died on Saturday at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, after being admitted for an illness related to high blood pressure.

This was revealed today in a statement signed by Honorable Commissioner for Information, Abia, Chief John Okiyi Kalu.

The Statement Reads:

It is with great sadness and a deep sense of loss that we announce the demise of a member of Abia State Executive Council and the Honorable Commissioner for Environment, Dr Solomon Ogunji, who passed away on Saturday, 23rd May, 2020, at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, after a brief illness related to high blood pressure.

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, who received the sad news with shock yesterday has personally communicated and condoled with the family of the bereaved and is currently in mourning.

We pray that the Almighty God will give the family of Dr Ogunji the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and rest his soul in the bosom of the Lord.

Chief John Okiyi Kalu

Honorable Commissioner for Information, Abia State

24/05/2020