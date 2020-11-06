Abia State University Returning Students To Pay Pandemic Prevention Fee Of N15,000

It has been alleged that the management of Abia State University (ABSU) has asked its returning students to pay the sum of N15,000 for what they term ‘Pandemic Prevention Fee’.

According to a letter circulating on the social media issued by the school registrar, Acho Elendu, students are to pay the N15,000 fee so they are allowed to write exams.

The registrar said the money has to be paid through the school’s online payment system before the commencement of exam.

Elendu said students would show evidence of payment before entry into the university campuses.

All regular students of the Institution were also urged to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols outlined by the Abia State Government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).