Abike Dabiri Debunks Claim Of Hoarding COVID-19 Palliatives At Home

By Onwuka Gerald
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Honorable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has refuted proliferated rumours that she hoarded COVID-19 palliatives in her residential home in Ikorodu, Lagos.
Dabiri-Erewa reacted to a social media post that tagged her and a former Commissioner for Agric in Lagos culpable of storing COVID-19 palliatives at their residential homes.
The social media post also alleged that the accused branded the palliatives after the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the Lagos-East Senatorial District Bye-elections, Mr Tokunbo Abiru so as to distribute to the voters.
She was also accused in the social media post to have hid the palliatives in her G.R.A domain in Ikorodu as well as a private school owned by the ex-commissioner.
“There are palliatives inside Abike Dabiri’s house, in G.R.A, Ikorodu. They branded the palliatives with Abiru sticker”, it continued.
During conduct of the Lagos-East Senatorial Bye-Elections, the NIDCOM boss responded by telling Vanguard newspaper that the accusations were false.
Dabiri-Erewa debunked the rumour, says it is misleading and capable of inciting violence by political merchants. “I was really surprised upon seeing it on social media.
She urged the youths to avoid being used for political goals but should instead challenge the status quo by participating more in elections.