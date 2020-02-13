Abortion Is Worse Than Pedophilia— Catholic Priest States

Rev. Richard Bucci of Sacred Heart Church in West Warwick, Rhode Island has defended his decision of not giving holy communion to lawmakers who supported an abortion rights bill.

In an interview with NBC affiliate WJAR in Providence, the 72-year-old Catholic priest stated that abortion is worse than pedophilia. Bucci further described abortion as “the slaughter of innocent children.”

The Catholic priest also insisted that more children have been killed by abortion than those abused.





Bucci said;

“We are not talking about any other moral issue, where some may make it a comparison between pedophilia and abortion. Pedophilia doesn’t kill anyone, and this does.”

In a separate weekend interview on the “Gene Valicenti Show,” Bucci stated that he is not creating a new rule by denying lawmakers holy communion but only enforcing ones that have been part of the Catholic catechism for 2,000 years.

He said;

“It’s not a new idea. I don’t know why everybody is shocked.”