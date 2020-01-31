ABU graduating students breaks 50-year-old jinx in its department of Political Science

An Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) graduating student, took to Twitter to share his excitement at becoming the first student to graduate from the institution’s Department of Political Science with a First Class in 50 years.

Twitter user @abdool_moh graduated with a CGPA of 4.52/5.0 to become the first First Class graduate of Department of Political Science in ABU.

Sharing his result sheet on Twitter, the graduating student wrote;

Glory be to God Almighty, My four year journey in ABU Zaria ends with a B.Sc. Political Science (first class honours). Also, the first to obtain a 1st class in Political Science in Ahmadu Bello University in over 50years.

Record Broken, Alhamdulillah!!!