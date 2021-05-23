Abu-Musad Albarnawy Replaces Shekau as ISWAP/ Boko Haram Leader

The Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP has appointed Abu-Musad Albarnawy to replace the Abubakar Shekau who committed suicide last Wednesday.

ISWAP, in a statement, yesterday, in Maiduguri, disclosed that: “Albarnawy immediately takes over all territories that were under Shekau.

The immediate replacement of Shekau was a major revenge against the former Boko Haram leader that exhibited ‘highhandedness and ruthlessness’ against humanity in the Northeast.”

Besides the replacement, ISWAP also arrested 30 top commanders that were loyal to Shekau that killed himself with a suicide vest bomb, during last Wednesday’s bloody clash.

The arrested commanders included the Commander of Parisu, Abdul Bash, Abu Mujaheed of Sabil Huda; Mala Ali of Farisu; Commander of Garin Dambe, Amir Hassana; Mallam Bako of the Hizba; the Commander of Njimiya Falluja, Amir Halid and two other commanders of Gwashke and Garin Abu Asmau, Abu Fatima and Kaka Bk, among others.

With Shekau’s replacement and arrests of about 30 of his commanders, the ISIS leadership has become the major source of strength of terrorists groups in the Northeast

