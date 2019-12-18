ABU Zaria allegedly denies Christian girl admission despite high score in UTME, PUTME and WASSCE

A popular Nigerian Journalist has take it upon himself to seek for justice for a young girl that was denied admission into a prestigious higher institution despite making the required cutoff marks set as benchmarks for admission

Television Continental Sports presenter, Solo Ajuziogu has called upon well meaning citizens of Nigeria to secure justice for a brilliant Nigerian student that played her own part in the quest for excellence but was not allowed to get admission for the course of her choice at the highly recommendable Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Kaduna state.

In a Facebook post titled “Injustice to one is injustice to all” Sporting solo introduced his brilliant former student by listing some of her educational achievement so far.

“Ladies and gentlemen, meet Goodness Thomas the Valedictorian of St. Clement Secondary School, Gbaiko Minna, Niger State for year 2019.

“This girl here scored 302 in her JAMB, 278 in Post UTME at the ABU Zaria. She has 6 A1s in her WAEC yet ABU Zaria denied her admissions to study her course of choice, Medicine and Surgery.

“My question is, who were those admitted? What did they score? How many of those people scored 300+ in JAMB? Goodness is just another victim of Nigeria’s preference for mediocrity in disguise of quota system. If we must make meaningful progress as a nation, we must begin to encourage excellence.

“It was her birthday yesterday and as her former teacher, I felt obliged to let the world know for this injustice. I believe that Social Media can be a tool for positive change.

“I therefore, call on the management of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria to review this case and grant her the admission she deserves or at least tell the public what their admission criteria is for the Medicine and Surgery department of their school.”

Recall that few days ago, Lawal Oluwafemi of the department of accounting was awarded the best graduating student of Awolowo Obafemi University. He graduated with a CGPA of 4.98 and was also the best overall in ICAN professional exams with 14 awards. He earned a total of 22 academic awards in 4 years but was rewarded with hundred thousand naira by the University.