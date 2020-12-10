Abubakar Appointed As Acting NDE Boss

By Adejumo Enock

Festus Keyamo,(SAN), The Minister of State, Labour and Employment has directed Abubakar Fikpo to take over as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of employment.

This was contained in a letter to Fikpo dated December 08, 2020, titled ‘Appointment as Acting Director-General of National Directorate of Employment,’

The letter reads,“Following the directive of Mr President relieving Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu as the Director-General of National Directorate of Employment, you are hereby directed to take over as the Acting Director-General of the agency pending ratification by Mr. President”.

The directives by Keyamo is to take effect from Monday, December 7, 2020.

The directive authorises Fikpo to take over running the agency in acting capacity pending President Mohammadu Buhari ratification.

The Acting DG is to replace Nasiru Ladan who was fired on Friday following the announcement by Garba Shehu, the Special Assistant to the President on Media

The letter stated that the directive is to ensure there is no vacuum in the administration of the agency.

The Minister urged the acting director-general to ensure a smooth running of the agency.