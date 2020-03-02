Abuja: 38 suspects arrested, 12 vehicles recovered

Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has paraded 38 suspected criminals and recovered 12 vehicles.

While parading the suspects on Friday, the Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Bala Ciroma, said the success in the fight against crime was partly as a result of the contribution of the residents who have not been holding back in giving the police necessary information.

The CP said three of the suspects, all 20-year-olds, were arrested over a case of kidnapping. He said police operatives from Nyanya division arrested one Gabriel Orinya, who allegedly conspired with Vincent Yohanna and Thomas James to abduct his 9-year-old nephew, while on his way home from school.

“The victim was held hostage for some hours at an uncompleted building located at Ruga Mararaba. The arrest was made possible by an alarm raised by some vigilant persons who sighted the victim crying while in company of the suspects around an isolated bush path.

“Upon their arrest, the suspects confessed that their intention was to keep the boy hostage until his father paid ransom on him.

“The principal suspect, Gabriel Orinya, is a nephew to the victim. Before his arrest, he was living in the same house with the victim’s parents and was saddled with the task of taking the child to school and back home. The suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation,” the CP said.

He also revealed that “On 25th February, 2020 police operatives from the Command Anti Car Theft Unit arrested one Mustapha Abdulhamid, 24, at Gudu following a compliant that he sold two cars that were placed in his care for Uber services.

“Before selling the cars, the suspect changed their particulars into his name. The two cars, golden colour Toyota Corolla No. AKD 39 EH and Blue colour Toyota Corolla No. YAB 457 BL, have been recovered as exhibit.”

Others arrested included suspected armed robbers, car snatchers, cultists, Indian hemp and other hard drugs dealers.