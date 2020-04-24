Abuja #COVID19 Patients Refuse To Go To Treatment Centers, FCTA To Forcefully Evacuate Them

Some COVID-19 positive individuals residing in the Federal Capital Territory have refused to go to treatment centers and instead prefer treating themselves at home.
This was confirmed by the submission made by the FCT COVID-19 Emergency Response Team to the FCTA management.
The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has expressed his dissatisfaction at this recent development and said that existing laws will be used to mandatorily evacuate recalcitrant COVID-19 patients to treatment centers.
He maintained that such patients staying at home posed great risks to their families and immediate communities.
In a meeting held by The FCT COVID-19 Emergency Response Team and the FCTA management on Tuesday, 21st April 2020, to review the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Abuja and measures taken to contain it, it was resolved that massive testing will be conducted in areas where community transmission has been established, including Mabushi, Girishi and Utako.
The Response team has encouraged individuals to wear their facemasks when outside in public.
The Hon. Minister thanked the health workers for their efforts in the fight against the virus.
So far, 263 health personnel have been trained which include: 66 doctors, 103 nurses, 9 pharmacists, 15 lab scientists and 70 other essential staff. 337 others have been slated for trainings which is ongoing in batches.
As of Thursday, April 23, 11:30 pm, a total number of 133 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in FCT Abuja.