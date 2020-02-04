Abuja: Gunmen open fire on bus, Kidnap passengers

Gunmen have abducted passengers of a public transport in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Spokesman of the FCT police command, Anjuguri Manzah said the gunmen opened fire on the bus before whisking their victims away.

Manzah said the incident happened on Sunday evening along Piri Kwali expressway — barely one week after a student was abducted in the nation’s capital.

The police spokesman said while some of the passengers have been rescued, others are still in custody of the kidnappers.

He also said four suspects have been arrested with others still at large.

The statement read: “Police operatives from FCT Command, while responding to a distress call on Sunday, 2nd February, 2020, at about 1730hrs, in Piri Kwali expressway, arrested four (4) suspected kidnappers, whose syndicate (now at large) fired several shots at a Toyota Previa bus and kidnapped some of its passengers after the bus was forced to stop.

“While some of the passengers were rescued by the joint effort of the police and some youths of the nearby community, others are still with the kidnappers.

“The four suspects arrested by the police operatives are: Shuaibu Sule ‘m’ 27 years, Mohammadu Usman ‘m’ 25 years, Umar Usman ‘m’ 19 years and Usman Ibrahim ‘m’ 20 years all of Kamadi village kwali.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: one Dane gun, two cutlasses, one iron bar, and one AK 47 ammunition shell.”

Manzah added that the command is making “concerted effort” to rescue the remaining victims and arrest fleeing suspects.