Abuja-Kaduna Rail: Man Cries Out, Says He Spent 2hrs On Track As Locomotive Broke Down On His Way to Kaduna

A man by name Ebubedike has taken to his twitter handle, @ChibuikeAmaechi to lament his experience using the Abuja-Kaduna Railway project constructed by the Ministry of Transportation, headed by Rotimi Amaechi.

Ebubedike wrote: “Dear @ChibuikeAmaechi I spent 2 hours on the track as the locomotive broke down on my way to kd yesterday. Today we spent another 2hr at Rijana station while we await another locomotive from Abuja. It’s now a daily occurrence. Is this the end of the rails for us?”

The post was accompanied with a video.