Abuja-Kaduna Railway: #COVID19 Spread Bothers Me More, Compared To Security — El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has said that he is not worried about passengers’ security on the Abuja-Kaduna railway because the highway is well protected and there has not been a kidnapping case there since October last year.

According to the governor, security is not an issue on the Abuja-Kaduna rail service but getting the people to obey the Federal Government’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday at the testing running operation trip of the Nigeria Railways Corporation (NRC) in Kaduna, he said: “The train is secure, the train is well protected, even the Abuja-Kaduna highway is well protected, there has not been a kidnapping case there since October last year.

“So, I am not worried about security. What I want to appeal to people that’ll use the train is to ensure that they keep physical distancing, wash their hands as the COVID-19 is still very much around.

“Infections are rising, and the fastest way to get it is a congested train. So we must be very careful, we must not insist on going on the train if it is up to the capacity and everyone must wear his face mask before entering the train, throughout the train ride and after.

“That’s what I’ll appeal to everyone because this disease is still with us, we have not reached the peak, and when we reach the peak it comes down, and there is likely to be a second wave.”