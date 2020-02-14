Abuja Money Heist: Police arraign suspects

The Police on Friday arraigned five men arrested for an armed robbery which took place at the Mpape, Abuja branch of First Bank on December 28, 2019.

They were arraigned before Justice Ajoke Adepoju of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

The defendants; Ehizo Larry, Princewill Obinna, Elijah David, Timothy Joe, and Ernest Ewin, pleaded not guilty to the five counts bordering on armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

After they took their pleas, the prosecuting counsel, James Idachaba, urged the court to remand them in prison and requested that his team be given one week to present its case.

He said the prosecution had listed seven witnesses and would tender vital exhibits.

“Our case is very easy because the defendants were caught in the act,” Idachaba said.

The judge then ordered the remand of the suspects and fixed March 13 for the continuation of hearing.