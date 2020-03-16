Abule-Ado explosion: “What is the point of taking pixes to Aso Rock?” — Man reacts to Sanwo-olu’s visit to Abuja

Following yesterday’s explosion that rocked Abule-Ado community in Lagos State, which led to nationwide mourning, the Governor of the state, BabaJide Sanwo-Olu, Today, took pictures of the blast to Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock, Abuja.

This act by Sanwo-Olu has got people taking.

A twitter user, @DemolaRewaju wrote: “You think you’ve seen enough silliness across the rank and file of the party in power then they dig and find another low to bring us to:

“What is the point of taking pixes to Aso Rock, is Sanwo-Olu dumb to explain verbally or Buhari deaf to listen? And they released the pixes.”