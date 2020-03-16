Abule Ado Pipeline Explosion: Principal Dies Trying To Rescue Students

The most recent Pipeline explosion in Abule Ado community, Lagos State, which has led to nationwide mourning, reportedly claimed the lives of 17 persons, while there are 25 casualties currently being treated. 50 houses in the area and neighbouring communities were reportedly destroyed.
Late Rev. Sr Henrietta Alokha who was the Principal of Bethlehem Girls College was one of the victims of the incident. Her selfless service in trying to rescue her students during the incident, just before her death, hasn’t gone unnoticed as Twitter users have sent out their heartfelt condolences.
She died after the roof of the school building collapsed on her.
