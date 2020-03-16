Abule Ado Pipeline Explosion: Principal Dies Trying To Rescue Students

The most recent Pipeline explosion in Abule Ado community, Lagos State, which has led to nationwide mourning, reportedly claimed the lives of 17 persons, while there are 25 casualties currently being treated. 50 houses in the area and neighbouring communities were reportedly destroyed.

Late Rev. Sr Henrietta Alokha who was the Principal of Bethlehem Girls College was one of the victims of the incident. Her selfless service in trying to rescue her students during the incident, just before her death, hasn’t gone unnoticed as Twitter users have sent out their heartfelt condolences.

She died after the roof of the school building collapsed on her.

Sadly she lost her life in the process when the caving roof fell on her. May her soul and that of all those who died in the tragedy rest in peace. Amen. -PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 16, 2020

Rev. Sr. Henrietta Alokha SSH, Principal of Bethlehem Girls College, Abúlé Ado (after Festac, Lagos) struggled to rescue her students in the pipeline fire explosion in the morning of March 15, 2020. The roof fell on her in the process😭. Kindly pray for the repose of her soul. pic.twitter.com/SOoqrDu3iT — Augustine Mario, MFV (@UgonnaMario) March 15, 2020

People were bashing her for not doing anything, not knowing that sister is struggling to save her students but couldn't make it out her self.

Do not be too quick in judging others.

True hero, she made sure all her students were save! Rest on Sister Henrietta @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/07kYJm7AyB — Augustine Mario, MFV (@UgonnaMario) March 16, 2020

So we lost the Principal of the boarding school affected by the pipeline line explosion this morning.☹️

She lost her life while trying to save her students.

RIP Rev. Sr. Henrietta Alokha pic.twitter.com/sCyjAyvspw — Amara🛡️ (@Amarachitweets) March 15, 2020