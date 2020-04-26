Abuse: MRA, IPC Seek Removal of Ebonyi State Governor

The Media Rights Agenda ( MRA) and International Press Centre (IPC) have petioned the Code of Conduct Bureau over violation of Journalists rights and are seeking removal from Office of the Ebonyi State Governor.

In a Press state jointly releases by both organisations. The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi was accused of allegedly breaching his Oath of Office which makes him unfit to continue to hold office of the Governor.

The groups also petitioned the code of conduct bureau to Invoke the Provisions of Paragraph 18(2) and (b) of the code of conduct for public officers contained in the constitution to support his removal from Office also barring him from any public office in 10 years.

The letters were signed by Mr. Edetaen Ojo, Executive Director MRA and Mr. Lanre Arogundade, Director of IPC.

The petition brought to light events that occurred on April 18, when a Reporter for the Daily Sun Newspaper, Mr. Chijioke Agu was arrested on the instructions of the Governor.

Also on the 22nd of April, The Governor made Radio & Television broadcasts banning a Vanguard Newspaper Correspondent, Mr. Peter Okutu and Mr.Agu from entering the state house and covering official state functions.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Nigeria Ranks 115 in the 2020 World Press Freedom Index.