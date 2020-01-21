‘Accept Supreme Court verdict’

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Monday called on the people of Imo State to accept in good faith the Supreme Court judgment that removed Emeka Ihedioha and brought in Hope Uzodinma as the governor of the state.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group said Ihedioha’s ouster by the Supreme Court judgment was not the first, recalling that many governors were sacked in the past without the any form of protest.

Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uche Okwukwu, who made this call while speaking with journalists said: “It is in the interest of our people to accept the judgment in good faith. This is not the first time the Supreme Court has sacked a governor. The Supreme Court sacked Ngige, there was no protest; the Supreme Court sacked Omehia, there was no protest.

“The court sacked Osunbor in Edo State, there was no protest; the court sacked Andy Uba to bring Peter Obi, there was no protest. Court sacked the governors of Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, there was no protest; court has consistently sacked governors across the country.

“We appeal to all to sheathe their swords and accept the Supreme Court judgment on Imo State governorship election. Ndigbo need peace and development. God gave Hope (Uzodinma) to Imo people.”