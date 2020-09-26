Accept Your Fate, The People Have Rejected You, Leave Wike Out Of Your Woes, PDP Tells Akeredolu 

Ahead of the October 10 gubernatorial election in Ondo State, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Campaign Council for the election have advised the Governor of the state Rotimi Akeredolu not to resolve to personal attacks on Political opponents but face his fears knowing that he has been rejected by people in the state.

The party called on him to desist from insulting the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike for exposing the plans by his party the All Progressives Congress, APC, to rig the election.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee who is also the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, of the party he explained that Akeredolu’s resort to insults and vituperation against Governor Nyesom Wike for exposing APC’ plans to rig the October 10 elections shows that he has become deflated and come to his wits end.

According to him the Akeredolu’s recourse to personal attack against Governor Wike over revelations that the APC is piling pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and security agencies to rig the Ondo election for him further shows that the governor has hit a dead end and is now seeking for who to blame for his rejection by the people ahead of the poll.

The statement reads;



“Governor Akeredolu should know that the facts of his rejection by the Ondo people as well as his party’s desperation to get institutions of government to rig election for him are public knowledge, and as such, his vituperations against well-meaning Nigerians like Governor Wike cannot help him.

“Governor Akeredolu cannot face the people because he knows that he had failed them. He is distraught because the Ondo people have abandoned his campaign; he knows that the hired campaigners brought in from Kogi and Ekiti states to grace his rallies have no electoral value in Ondo state and cannot save him from the wrath of the people come October 10, 2020.

“This is why the APC and Governor Akeredolu have become hysterical after their plot for institutional rigging was exposed.

“The expectation of Nigerians is for Governor Akeredolu and the APC to hide their faces in shame instead of this lame attempt to divert attention from their ugly enterprise.

“Of course, Governor Akeredolu had not denied the public declaration by his self-confessed thug, Isaac Kekemeke, that the embattled governor was behind the attacks on PDP campaign, in addition to allusions to federal might ahead of the election.

“Governor Akeredolu should therefore leave Governor Wike alone and address the queries of Ondo people, who had taken him to task over the corruption, incompetence, executive highhandedness, insensitivity to the plight of citizens and frittering of state resources by cronies, that have characterized his administration.

“Moreover, the APC has no body but itself to blame for being stuck with a candidate that has been rejected by the people due to poor performance.

“If the APC had any iota of regard for the Ondo people, it ought to have listened to their cries against Governor Akeredolu during the nomination process.