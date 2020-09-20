Accident In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Claims Eight Lives

Accident at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday night has resulted to the death of eight persons.

The incident was confirmed by the the Sector Command of the Road Safety Corps, Mr. Ahmed Umar in Abeokuta on Sunday.

According to him, the accident involved a Mazda bus, crashing near the Saapade bridge and burnt eight passengers to death.

He confirmed that in total, about 11 persons were involved in the accident.

“The Mazda tyre burst and led to loss of control from the driver, ended up crashing, killing eight passengers on the spot.

“Immediately it happened, operatives fr the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) reached out to Sagamu fire service, and together, a joint rescue operation was carries out”, he added.

He further cautioned while urging motorists to drive with extreme care, while ensuring that their vehicle are in good condition before embarking on any journey.