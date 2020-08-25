Account For Lagos Helicopters — Lawmakers To Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been asked to explain the whereabouts of three helicopters belonging to the state government.

The Lagos State House of Assembly raised the matter during plenary, yesterday, sequel to the Matter of Urgent Public Importance moved by Mrs Mojisola Miranda, Chief Whip of the House.

The House, therefore, summoned Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to the governor; Sam Egube, Commissioners for Economic Planning and Budget; Special Duties, Seye Oladejo and management of Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

The key government officials were summoned to explain to the Assembly the agreement between the state and Caverton Helicopters, the managers of the helicopters.

Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the House noted that the helicopters were meant for dual purposes – for security and for commercial purposes.

According to him, the House should know the amount that had accrued to the state from the helicopters so far.

He said, “What we have said so far has nothing to do with the image of the state or the assembly. What the Chief Whip has done is not too much. We need to know what has happened to the helicopters.”

In his contribution, Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu I) said two helicopters were approved to be purchased during the era of former Gov. Babatunde Fashola.

He said the House learnt that the state had an agreement with Caverton Nigeria Limited to partially commercialise operations of the helicopters on behalf of the state government.

“It is important to know how the three helicopters have been managed so far,” Olowo added.

Similarity, Fatai Mojeed (Ibeju Lekki I) said the assets were purchased for security purposes and to serve as source of revenue to the state government.

He said the House needed to know what had happened to the helicopters and urged that a committee should be set up to look into the matter.