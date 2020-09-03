ActionAid Condemns Hike In Fuel Prices, Says Act Will Increase Poverty Rate In Nigeria

ActionAid Nigeria has condemned the increase in price of fuel, electricity tariff in the country by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying it will impoverish Nigerians further.

The condemnation was contained in a statement signed by Country Director, Ene Obi.

According to her, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the economy, and has left many Nigerians poor. “Increasing the price in which fuel are bought will only add salt to already sustained injury”, he said.

“The implementation, goes against everything a government of a country is suppose to do, which is make more comfortable the lives of the governed.

She stressed that the increase was totally unacceptable and outrageous, as it comes at a time when the COVID-19 virus is still present, people are in the streets hungry and all others.

“Our Government which is supposed to address problems of insecurity, is busy increasing prices of one too many commodities, adding that the more things becomes expensive, the closer the Nation will be plunged into National crisis”, she stated.

“It is indeed shameful that we are yet to locally refine crude oil.

ActionAid further confirmed that they will get in touch with Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to add voices, so to seek redress to the issue as the increment at a period like these is really bad.