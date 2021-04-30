Actions of El’Rufai Responsible For Rise in Killings and Abductions – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, the former national Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has blamed the Nasir El’Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna for the spike in killings and abductions in the state and its environs.

Oshiomhole made this revelation on Friday while delivering his speech at the 2nd Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, National Peace and Security summit in Abuja.

Oshiomhole state that the mass retrenchment of over 29,000 workers by Nasir el-Rufai in the last two years played a major role in contributing to the current insecurity experienced in the region.

He said : “The present high state of insecurity in Kaduna State has a lot to do with the penchant of the state government for throwing workers out of jobs. As we speak, from 2016 to date, over 29,000 workers have been thrown out of their jobs in Kaduna state.

“Also tuition fees in Kaduna State have been increased by 100 percent. What this means is that many children of the poor workers will not be able to attend good schools while the children of the rich are sent to study outside the country.

“The implication is that these children who dropped out of school will now be used by bad elements to perpetrate insecurity in the country.

“We call on the governor of Kaduna State to rescind the decision urgently,” Oshiomhole said.

Several states in northern and central Nigeria have closed their schools for security reasons, raising fears of worsening dropouts, particularly among girls, in these poor and rural regions which already have the highest rate in Nigeria of children not attending school.