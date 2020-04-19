Activists Lawyer Inibehe Effiong Demands 50,000 Naira Palliatives Per Citizen and Proper Response to Covid19 in A’Ibom State

Fiery Activist Lawyer using his twitter handle has narrated how the Akwa Ibom State Government spent millions of naira during the Last gubernatorial elections in the bid to outwit the so called APC Federal might using the youths of the state – calling them polling units defenders.

Inibehe further demanded that the state Government should payout 50,000 naira as palliatives to the people of the state afterall the State is one of the richest in Nigeria. Instead of embarking on frivolous expenditures like the 30 billion naira budgeted for the government house in the 2020 budget. He criticized the way the state government has bundled the response to the dreaded pandemic with no clear leadership.

The Lagos state based lawyer went on to advise the youths of the State to use the social media constructively by demanding for accountability and purposefulness from the government and eschew frivolousness and unnecessary bickering.

Inibehe concluded by saying the State will risk a severe pandemic if the few reported cases gets out of hand.

See Twitter thread below…

The APC also shared money. But theirs' was nothing compared to what the PDP shared. The propaganda then was that the APC and Northerners were trying to take over the state. Youths were mobilised massively to resist the "invaders" from taking over Akwa Ibom State. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 19, 2020



I saw how they were deceived into risking their lives for politicians who do not care about them.



After the elections, the polling unit defenders and the voters were not considered relevant anymore. They have been abandoned as always. It is now "to your tents o Israel". — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 19, 2020

There is no cogent reason why every household in Akwa Ibom State should not be given a minimum of N50,000.00 as palliative. That will be nothing compared to what those in government have stolen. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 19, 2020

A state that can budget over 30 billion Naira for the Government House in its 2020 budget should be able to give each household money as support. What is governor Udom Emmanuel doing with his security votes? — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 19, 2020

and the Commissioner for Health are fighting shamelessly over who should control of the coronavirus response in the state. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 19, 2020

You can pretend as much as you like. But given how irresponsible and criminally minded Akwa Ibom politicians are, I do not know how many people will survive an outbreak.



I weep for Akwa Ibom State. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 19, 2020