Activists Lawyer Inibehe Effiong Demands 50,000 Naira Palliatives Per Citizen and Proper Response to Covid19 in A’Ibom State
Fiery Activist Lawyer using his twitter handle has narrated how the Akwa Ibom State Government spent millions of naira during the Last gubernatorial elections in the bid to outwit the so called APC Federal might using the youths of the state – calling them polling units defenders.
Inibehe further demanded that the state Government should payout 50,000 naira as palliatives to the people of the state afterall the State is one of the richest in Nigeria. Instead of embarking on frivolous expenditures like the 30 billion naira budgeted for the government house in the 2020 budget. He criticized the way the state government has bundled the response to the dreaded pandemic with no clear leadership.
The Lagos state based lawyer went on to advise the youths of the State to use the social media constructively by demanding for accountability and purposefulness from the government and eschew frivolousness and unnecessary bickering.
Inibehe concluded by saying the State will risk a severe pandemic if the few reported cases gets out of hand.
See Twitter thread below…