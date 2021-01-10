Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Trump Will Go Down In History As Worst President Ever [VIDEO]

By Onwuka Gerald

Renowned American Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger has slammed the U.S President, Donald Trump for role played in the violence that was witnessed at the US Capitol building on Wednesday.

The actor accused Trump of inciting the thugs that attacked Capitol Hill to disturb the certification of Joe Biden’s November 3 election victory.

Schwarzenegger criticized the actions of President Trump in a video clip on his official Twitter handle.

His words, “Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in the history books as the worst President ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant just as an old tweet”.

See video below:

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021