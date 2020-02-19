Actor Ben Affleck calls Jennifer Garner divorce ‘the biggest regret of his life’

American actor, Ben Affleck, has said his divorce from actress Jennifer Garner is “the biggest regret” of his life.

In an interview with The New York Times, the 47-year-old actor opened up about his personal life as well as the end of his relationship with Garner among others.

Affleck and Garner, who were married for ten years with three children got divorced in 2018 after a long separation.

Speaking about their divorce, Affleck said: “the biggest regret of my life is this divorce’, while explaining that he still feels guilt over the split.

“Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Affleck went on to say it’s not healthy for him to “obsess over” over past “failures”.

“I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward,” he added.