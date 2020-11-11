Actress Rahama Sadau Clears Air On being Arrested, Jailed For ‘Blasphemy’

Popular Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, has refuted reports of her being arrested and sentenced to jail for blasphemy.

According to reports, Sadau was arrested and prosecuted for blasphemy over her dress sense.

However, the actress, on Tuesday in a series of Tweets dismissed the report, saying she has not been arrested by the police or invited by any court of law.

In her words, “I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I’m therefore calling on people to stop spreading FAKE and unfounded stories. “I haven’t received any police invitation or court trial.”

I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I'm therefore calling on people to stop spreading FAKE and unfounded stories… — Rahama Sadau 🇳🇬 (@Rahma_sadau) November 10, 2020

It’s indeed a hard time for me.

This is not the right time for FAKE NEWS. Much love to those who reached out, I'm grateful.



Love

Rahama ❤️ — Rahama Sadau 🇳🇬 (@Rahma_sadau) November 10, 2020