Adamawa: Police Parades 33 kidnappers, Others Terrorizing Communities

The Police Command in Adamawa State has paraded 33 kidnappers as well as 10 armed robbers who for sometime have been causing chaos and violence in some communities in Adamawa State.

While parading the suspects on Monday, Adamawa State Police Commissioner, Mr. Olugbenga Adeyanju displayed various items recovered from the suspects.

He said, “Arrests of the criminals was made possible, due to tireless and unremitting efforts from the division’s officers, support and tip off we got from local hunters, the civilians and the government”.

The arrests of the criminals that began early July has so far proved to be a success, due to commitment shown by the men.

“Items recovered from them includes five AK 47 assault rifles, G3, a revolver pistol and two single barrel guns. Also, rounds of live ammunitions, one Toyota vehicle, one Tricycle, N58,420 cash and human parts”, Adeyanju said.

The 16 persons responsible for causing uproar and violence in the communities belonging to a gang known as the Shila boys, are being held at Gombi, Maiha, Fufore and Mubi North Local Government Area of the State.

During their arrests dangerous weapons were found on them by members of the police force .

Also two suspects, Bamanga Bello and Ilyasu Shayibu were arrested for unlawful possession of a human eye.