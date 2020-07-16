Adamawa State Governor Appoints Rev. LOVE Executive Secretary Christian Pilgrims Board

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has approved the appointment of Rev. Zenald Zidon Love as the Executive Secretary, Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Director General of Media and Communications of the Adamawa State government disclosed this in a statement.

Until the appointment, Rev. Love was Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor.

He also served as the secretary of the Visitation Panel for the Adamawa State Polytechnic Yola.

It is expected that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of the new assignment.