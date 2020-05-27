Adams Oshiomole Under Fire For Endorsing Ize-Iyamo As Edo APC Governorship Candidate

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, former Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), on Tuesday night in Abuja, emerged the governorship candidate of the Adams Oshiomole led faction of the Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The seating governor, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki who won the previous election under the APC and is still a member of the party, is still in the running for second term and will go head to head with Ize-iyamo for forthcoming Edo primaries.

Ize-iyamo who was the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the last election, was evidently discredited and described as unfit for the position by Oshiomole during the political rally prior to the Edo state governorship election in 2016.

In the recent turn of events, National APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomole has come under fire for reportedly endorsing Ize-iyamo as the party’s governorship candidate. This is in sharp contrast to his negative appraisal of Ize-iyamo in 2016.

Will his words come back to hunt him or are the electorate expecting Ize-iyamo to claim the party’s ticket as the Edo governorship candidate and ultimately become the Governor of Edo State? See reactions below.

“The same APC national Chairman who shelved his immunity to condemn Ize-Iyamu as a liability, a thief, a man diagnosed with identity crisis and a man indicted for corruption, not fit for public office; is the same person Oshiomhole is endorsing as apc Gov.”

“If Governor Obaseki doesn’t get the ticket, it means Edo will continue to wallow in mediocrity. Governor Obaseki has achieved so much for the state but that evil bane called godfatherism still wants to rear its ugly head. Edo people must resist that!”

“Transformation by APC led by Adams Oshiomole. Obaseki can’t win that primary as Eze-Iyamo is the new saint in town.”

“Oshiomhole is now fronting for the same Ize-Iyamu he campaigned against years back just to get back at Obaseki.

Oshiomhole is now fronting for the same Ize-Iyamu he campaigned against years back just to get back at Obaseki.

“Put your energy into Nigerian politics at your own risk. Except you’re being paid or gaining something.. The same Ize-iyamu, Oshiomole worked against in favour of Obaseki is now his preferred candidate against that Obaseki. Confused yet?? That’s Nigeria for you.”

“I remember how the APC finished pastor Ize Iyamu especially Oshiomole during the last campaign, Oshiomole even said he’s a fake pastor but now he’s a saint”

“If Obaseki loses the primaries he should just defect to PDP, a house divided amongst itself can not stand, he will definitely win the main election, Oshiomole is just fighting with the wind.”

“”Ize-Iyamu, a former Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), emerged on Tuesday night in Abuja through a consensus arrangement….”

“Impressive, isn’t it? Emerged in Abuja to rule Edo, ko?”

“Obaseki was the brain behind everything Oshiomole achieved as Governor. That was the real reason he was picked to be the successor. As a Governor he has performed well, his only issue is not allowing Oshiomole turn the state into another Baba sope.”

The APC National Working Committee of adopted direct primary for the Edo State governorship election and it has been slated for Monday, June 22, 2020.