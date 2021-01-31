Adamu: As IGP Retires Feb 1, Who Will Buhari Appoint As His Replacement?

By Seun Adeuyi

Intense lobbying has begun for the seat of Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), as he reaches the mandatory limit of 35 years in service on February 1, 2021.

TheBreakingTimes gathered that Adamu is also eager to get an extension.

The police chief is appointed by the president on the “advice” of the Police Council.

This Council is chaired by the president and has the 36 state governors, chairman of the Police Service Commission and the IGP as members.

Adamu is due to retire seven months ahead of his 60th birthday.

He was born in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on September 17, 1961 and enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on February 1, 1986.

The Police Act, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last year, provides tenure system for the position and reiterated retirement terms as 60 years of age or 35 years of service.

The president had on Tuesday approved the immediate resignation of the then Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service.

Those involved were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Buhari announced the appointment replacement in the persons of Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.