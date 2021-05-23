Adamu Garba Blasts Buhari, labels Him a ‘National Embarrassment’

Adamu Garba, a top All Progressives Congress, APC, apologist has blasted his party leader, President Buhari and all Northern governors who were absent at Ibrahim Attahiru’s funeral service yesterday in Abuja.

Ibrahim Attahiru was the former Chief of Army Staff who was killed in a Military plane crash on Friday.

The funeral took place in Abuja, a few kilometers from Aso Villa, the seat of power.

Adamu Garba in a series of tweets condemned the President and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the unpatriotic act.

Adamu went as far as calling President Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘National embarrassment’, see his tweets below.

“Even the fact that our President is not there to pay his last respect is a national embarrassment to us, wallahi.



I don’t know why everything in this country would have to different



“What signal are we extending to our men & women in uniform? Those on the frontline? Why is this?



“If a whole COAS died and does not deserve the attention of the highest national authority, what will be the thinking of the lower cadre officers?



“All governors & President are supposed to attend his funeral unfailingly.



It is a symbolic gesture of solidarity with our military.



We must work on the spirit of our national consciousness.



There are things that no matter what, we should not take for granted.



Our leaders must understand that a country like Nigeria should be led from the frontline.



We should love our national heroes death or alive.



Yes!”

