Adamu’s Tenure Extension By Buhari Illegal — Lawyer

A Nigerian lawyer on Twitter with the username, @AbdulMahmud01, has faulted the extension of the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for three months.

After spending the maximum 35 statutory years in the police, Adamu’s tenure as IGP officially elapsed on Monday, February 1.

President Muhammadu Buhari announced the tenure extension on Thursday through his Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi.

According to Dingyadi, the decision was to allow for proper selection of a successor, adding that the President reserved the powers to extend the IGP’s tenure by three months.

Dingyadi said, “This is not unconnected to the desire of Mr President to, not only have a smooth handover but to also ensure that the right officer is appointed into that position….There’s no lacuna. Mr President can decide to extend his tenure for three months.”

But the lawyer explained that Adamu was actually retired when his tenure was supposedly extended.

“Two things here: 1) You don’t extend what in law does not exist or had suffered the effuxion of time; 2) Adamu was no longer a police officer as at the early hours of 2nd February,” he added.

