Adele Confirms Release Of Her New Album In September

It’s been four long years for Adele fans since the release of her third album 25 but now the singer has appeared to confirm that the follow-up will be out this September.

The news comes following a social media message the Londoner posted from a friend’s wedding, where, according to reports, she both officiated and performed.

🚨 @Adele is coming!



The singer was filmed saying “expect my album in September” at her friend’s wedding party

Speaking to the wedding crowd, 31-year-old Adele, refreshed by “about five glasses of wine”, can be heard saying, “Expect my album in September’, before singing a few lines from her song Rolling in the Deep and the Spice Girls’ Spice Up Your Life.

Adele’s manager Jonathan Dickins had previously told Music Week that a new album from the singer is imminent.

He said the follow-up to 25 would be released in 2020 and “the sooner, the better”.

According to E! News, Adele was at her friend Laura Dockrill’s wedding to The Mackabees musician Hugo White at the Mason Arms pub in London on Saturday.

Adele, who has named all of her hugely successful albums after a landmark birthday, celebrated her 31st last May and told her Instagram followers that her 30th year had been difficult.

“I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay,” she said. “31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself.”

She also joked that “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”