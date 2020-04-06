Adenuga Fulfils Pledge of 1 Billion Naira to Coalition Against COVID-19

popular businessman Mike Adenuga has fulfilled his pledge to donate 1 Billion Naira to the Coalition Against Covid19 (CACOVID), which is the relief fund housed by the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) to fight the Covid19 crisis.

Sterling Bank published an acknowledgment letter on the 3rd of April confirming the payment of the money pledged into the CACOVID account despite the limited banking services due to the corona virus outbreak.

So far, 3 institutions are yet to fulfil their pledges but it is safe to say that over 15 billion naira has been donated to the relief fund from both private and Government sectors of Nigeria.

See letter below