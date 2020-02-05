Adesina Demonstrates Uncommon Leadership Qualities— Buhari

Nigerian Ruler, Buhari has said the President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, “demonstrates uncommon leadership qualities of modesty and foresight in tackling the challenges of hunger and poverty in Africa”.

Buhari said the AfDB president “exudes unusual positive energy in devising policies, deploying resources and rallying leaders to improve the continent’s human development index”.

Buhari, who made this known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday, congratulated Adesina on the occasion of his 60th birthday, tomorrow, February 6, 2020.

Buhari congratulated the former Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture for the many recognitions and awards over the years, both at home and abroad, urging him to stay focused on serving humanity with his talent, treasures and time, through which he has brought much pride to Nigeria and the continent.