Adesina Denies Blocking FG’s Decision To Disband SARS.

Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has denied blocking Federal Government’s decision to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Adesina in a statement on Sunday explained that a false story designed to malign him is making the rounds.

According to him the publication revealed that the President was to have scrapped SARS on Friday, but was prevailed on by me not to do so, as government cannot bow to ‘Twitter warriors.

He described it as “Evil, Fake, and a concoction from the very pit of hell.”

He said, “While the FSARS saga lasted, I did not say a word on it, whether publicly or privately. Why? It was not within my brief. It rested squarely with the Nigeria Police Force, which has its own spokesman.

“For the online publication to have cooked outright falsehood against me shows the riot that is going on in that space, in the name of journalism.

“The brain behind the blog had always twisted stories against me and his former employers would testify that I had officially reported him about twice, till I then declined to grant him interviews again.

“The publication should please be treated as what it is: lie from the pit of hell. A concoction, falsehood from a diseased mind, bent on causing disaffection against other people.”

Following the seven days public outcry and protest who never left the streets but stood on demanding and end to SARS, the online publication was quoted to have said “The Inspector-General of Police,IGP, Mohammed Adamu’s statement is currently being prepared and will be made public before the end of the day, being Saturday.

“The announcement was initially scheduled to be made on Friday after Mr. Adamu met with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, but was thwarted after presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said the administration should not surrender to Twitter warriors.”