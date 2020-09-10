Adesina Visits Buhari, After His Re-election As The President Of AfDB

Former Minister of Agriculture who was recently re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank, AfDB has paid President Muhammadu Buhari a courtesy visit days after his swearing in, to appreciate him for the role played during his election.

President Buhari announced his on Thursday via his twitter handle.

He revealed that despite Adesina being a Minister in the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, led government, himself who belonged to the All Progressives Congress, APC, still supported his candidacy to contest for a first term as the President of the AfDB in 2015.

He said, “I fully supported him for the AfDB Presidency that first time, because he’s a good Nigerian. He proved to be competent, made us proud, and I was delighted to recommend him the second time.

"Today I congratulated him in person on winning re-election to a second and final term in office. Nothing succeeds like success. He has been very supportive of our administration, and I wish him all the best in this second term.







Adesina in a unanimous vote was elected to serve a second five-year term as President of the African Development Bank Group on Thursday, August 27, 2020 by the Board of Governors of the Bank.

A globally renowned development economist and a World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr. Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate Africa’s development. He was first elected as President of the Bank on May 28, 2015.

The election took place on the final day of the 2020 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group, which was held virtually for the first time in the Bank’s history, though some key members of the bank joined Adesina during the swearing in in Côte d’Ivoire.