Adoption Of Technology Will Reduce Maternal Mortality – MERCK Director

The Executive Directive, Merck for Mothers Initiatives, Mary-Ann Etiebet says more technology ought to be adopted so as improve maternal Heath status, as well as reduce death rates in COVID-19 period.

The Medical Doctor gave the disclosure during the virtual African Digital Health Summit (ADHS).

She affirmed that it is only technology that can make and allow certain patients, including pregnant women to get frequent contact with their health physicians.

“The pandemic gave certain insight to digital health resources which is no doubt pivotal in solving various health challenges of citizens.

Continuing, she stressed that childbirth is no doubt a life changing ordeal, adding that at a period like these, women needs all attention and care they could possibly get.

“Technology when fully utilized, can help a lot in ensuring that there exists frequent contact between a pregnant woman and her healthcare provider, adding that the contact with health officials can help save not only her life, but the baby’s life also.

“Adopting it can also help any country in the world reduce maternal deaths.

“Since Nigeria is country with most recorded maternal deaths, technology should be adopted, so as to reduce the occurrence. A woman doesn’t have to die in process of giving life to another”, she added.