Adviser to Iran’s supreme leader dies from Coronavirus

An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader has been reported dead after contacting Coronavirus.

The state news in Tehran reported that the Expediency Council member, Seyyed Mohammad Mirmohammadi died aged 71 at a Tehran hospital.

He is the first top official to die from the deadly disease which is affecting members of the Islamic Republic’s leadership, Metro Uk reports.

Iranian Vice President, Masoumeh Ebtekhar, has been placed under quarantine.

The spread of Coronavirus in the state has been recorded as one of the highest outside China

This development has added to mounting fears over the virus spread.

The Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had described the effort to contain coronavirus as a, ”difficult and momentous task.”

The government has closed down educational and cultural institutions across the country.

Coronavirus, which broke out in Wuhan, China, last December has hit 50 countries with over 3,000 deaths recorded.